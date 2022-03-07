Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: WR Expected to Return to Rams in FA; 'He's Not Leaving'

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

After helping the Los Angeles Rams win the Super Bowl, receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is "expected to ultimately re-sign with the Rams," according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network.

Beckham suffered a torn left ACL during the Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals, which could keep him out until early November, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The injury could limit his options in free agency, but he and the Rams apparently have enough mutual interest for a reunion.

"Look for OBJ to be back with the Rams at some point," a source told Wilson. "It's a strong fit, and they know what he can do, and he loves it there. He's not leaving."

Beckham began last season with the Cleveland Browns before being waived in November. He found a new home with the Rams and thrived with 27 catches for 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight regular-season games. Though he averaged similar yardage per game with Cleveland (38.7 to 38.1), he didn't find the end zone in six games.

The three-time Pro Bowler made an even bigger impact in the postseason, totaling 21 catches for 288 yards and two scores in four games. He scored the first touchdown of the Super Bowl before suffering the knee injury.

Beckham also endeared himself to the team off the field. Sean McVay praised the wideout last week:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Beckham previously said he would give the Rams a discount.

"This place, it feels good in my heart," he said before the Super Bowl. "It feels like a home."

Beckham looks likely to stay in Los Angeles for 2022 and possibly beyond.