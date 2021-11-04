Odell Beckham Jr. Reportedly Excused from Browns Practice for 2nd Straight Day

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was reportedly excused from practice for the second consecutive day ahead of Sunday's Week 9 road game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported the update Thursday and noted "talks continue" within the organization about what to do with the three-time Pro Bowl selection after he wasn't moved before Tuesday's trade deadline.

ESPN's Kimberley Martin reported the Browns and New Orleans Saints discussed a trade for Beckham, but they couldn't come to terms because of the wideout's $15.75 million cap hit this season as part of his five-year, $90 million contract that runs through 2023.

The Saints and Las Vegas Raiders are expected to show interest if the receiver is released and becomes a free agent, per Jordan Schultz of Boardroom.

As Cleveland's front office was working on possible trades, Beckham's father, Odell Beckham Sr., posted an 11-minute Instagram video Tuesday showing plays where quarterback Baker Mayfield failed to connect with the 28-year-old receiver when he was open on various routes.

Mayfield was asked about the video following Wednesday's practice.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"I've had conversations with his dad before, man-to-man, face-to-face, and I was pretty surprised by the video and the intentions and the feelings behind it," the quarterback told reporters. "I would be lying if I said otherwise."

He added: "Naturally, he wants his son to succeed. I can't blame him for that. I want Odell to succeed. That's where we were at—or at least so I thought."

Beckham has recorded 17 catches for 232 yards and no touchdowns in six appearances this season after returning from a torn ACL suffered in October 2020.

The LSU product topped 1,000 yards in 2019, his first year in Cleveland, but he's never matched his incredible production from his first three NFL seasons (2014-16) with the New York Giants. He tallied 288 receptions for 4,122 yards and 35 touchdowns over that stretch.

Now the questions center on what comes next for OBJ. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed Wednesday that conversations are ongoing between general manager Andrew Berry and the receiver's representatives.

"They are discussing a lot of things," Stefanski said. "The truth is I do not have a ton of details for you. I am happy to answer as much as I can, but I think some things we will know more as we go."

Stefanski told other members of the roster that Beckham would "no longer be a Brown" amid preparations to face the Bengals, per ESPN's Jake Trotter.

If that's the case, and with the trade deadline passed, Cleveland will either have to release the 2014 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year or keep him away from the team until the offseason when it can resume trade talks.