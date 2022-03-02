Kliff Kingsbury, Steve Keim Agree to Cardinals Contract Extensions

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals announced Wednesday they have agreed to contract extensions with head coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim.



Ian Rapoport of NFL Network first reported the news.



Kingsbury is coming off his third season with the Cardinals, who have improved each year. After winning three games in 2018 under Steve Wilks, Arizona won five in 2019 and eight in 2020 before finishing 11-6 last season.

The Cardinals reached the playoffs for the first time since 2015 before losing on Wild Card Weekend to the Los Angeles Rams.

Keim has been with the Cardinals since 1999, having worked his way up to general manager in 2013. He has overseen three playoff appearances in nine seasons, including a run to the NFC Championship Game after the 2015 season.

Arizona is seemingly headed in the right direction after the latest postseason appearance, but significant questions loom.

The biggest issue is the status of Pro Bowl quarterback Kyler Murray amid rumored tension, per ESPN's Chris Mortensen. Murray's agent, Erik Burkhardt, released a statement to ESPN's Adam Schefter calling on the team to offer a long-term contract.

Both Kingsbury and Keim addressed the situation at the NFL combine Tuesday.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"People have different ways of approaching things and I respect it," Keim said. "You can't get caught up taking things personal. It is a business. You have to be able to separate the business and the personal side of it."

"It's part of the business," Kingsbury said.

Even with Kingsbury and Keim secure in their future with the organization, the quarterback situation remains an issue.