Astros' Lance McCullers Jr. Deletes Twitter After Posting Tweets Critical of Owners

Houston Astros starter Lance McCullers is one of the many players who aren't happy with Tuesday's breakdown of negotiations between MLB and the MLBPA.

After a league spokesperson told reporters that players had taken "a decidedly different tone" and that the league's "best offer" was coming before a 5 p.m. ET deadline, McCullers took to Twitter to voice his frustration with the owners before deactivating his account.

"It's mind blowing these dudes legitimately caused these issue & continue to lie about it," McCullers posted, per Matt Young of the Houston Chronicle. "Walk out on us in Dallas. Lock us out. Don't speak to us for 6 weeks. Take weeks at a time to respond to our proposals. Clearly don't care about fans, baseball or the game. It's exhausting."

According to Young, McCullers was referring to a 10-minute meeting between the owners and players association in Dallas on Dec. 1, a day before the lockout began. Six weeks passed before the sides met again.

McCullers, the Astros' player representative, received a lot of support for his tweet. But he also took the time to fire back at people who responded negatively.

In response to someone who said the players didn't care about baseball either, McCullers posted: "This is a joke as well. This is our game. We play the game. We love the game. We are fans of the game. We are asking for nothing but a small bit of fairness, largely for young players and players to come behind us. All we care about is baseball."

Another commenter suggested the players should stop being unreasonable, to which McCullers replied: "What is unreasonable? Asking for better compensation for our young players that carry the game? Asking for the CBT to grow according to revenue? Trying to protect the young players to come after us? I’m confused."

After the MLBPA unanimously rejected the owners' latest offer Tuesday, Commissioner Rob Manfred canceled the first two series of the regular season.