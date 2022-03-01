Report: Derek Jeter Interests ESPN After Yankees Legend Resigns as Marlins CEO

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter already shared an MLB clubhouse, and now they might soon be cashing paychecks from the same media company.

Front Office Sports' Michael McCarthy reported Monday that ESPN "would love to get into business" with Jeter.

A door into broadcasting opened after Jeter announced he's severing ties with the Miami Marlins:

It's unclear what kind of role Jeter would occupy within ESPN.

The Worldwide Leader in Sports already announced its new Sunday Night Baseball crew. Karl Ravech will handle play-by-play duties alongside David Cone and Eduardo Perez. Alex Rodriguez and Michael Kay will also work eight games on alternate feeds similar to the "ManningCast" for Monday Night Football.

Perhaps Jeter could team up with Rodriguez as Eli and Peyton Manning did to great success, or the Hall of Famer could helm his own standalone broadcast.

Despite his impressive resume as a player, Jeter's fit on television might be a bit questionable, though.

Whether it was by choice—he played in a media market where his every utterance would be highly scrutinized—or emblematic of his overall personality, the 47-year-old wasn't especially charismatic or insightful across his baseball career.

A different side of Jeter might emerge if he were to be paid to talk for a living, and at least early on, he'd likely draw in a lot of viewers by virtue of name recognition alone.

For now, Jeter's relationship with ESPN is limited to his forthcoming documentary series, The Captain, which is slated to air this year.