Kyler Murray, Cardinals Agree to New Contract; Reportedly $230.5M as No. 2-Paid QB

Set Number: X163910 TK1

Kyler Murray's interesting offseason resulted in a major payday.

The Arizona Cardinals announced Thursday they have reached an agreement with their star quarterback on an extension through the 2028 season.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the deal is worth $230.5 million with $160 million guaranteed. Murray's $46.1 million annual salary will rank second among quarterbacks behind the Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers.

Murray and the Cardinals had quite the offseason. After losing to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Wild Card Round, ending a season that the Cardinals started 7-0 before losing six of their next 10 games, Murray told reporters the year was a "massive failure."

Then on the day of the Pro Bowl on Feb. 6, Murray removed any references to the Cardinals on his Instagram account. ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported a week later that Murray was embarrassed by the team's playoff loss and late-season collapse, felt he was scapegoated for the loss and wasn't pleased with the franchise.

On Feb. 14, Murray released the following tweet:

Two weeks later, his agent, Erik Burkhardt, released a public statement saying Murray wanted a long-term extension with the team and had sent the Cardinals a contract proposal:

Murray, 24, is entering his fourth season for the Cardinals. He's a two-time Pro Bowler and was the 2019 Offensive Rookie of the Year as the No. 1 overall pick, establishing himself as one of the league's most dangerous dual-threat quarterbacks.

In 2021, he threw for 3,787 yards, 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, completing 69.2 percent of his passes. He also rushed for 423 yards and five scores, going 9-5 as the team's starter. An ankle injury cost him three regular-season starts.

With Murray under center, the Cardinals have improved each season, going from 5-10-1 to 8-8 two years ago and 11-6 last season. Despite the disappointment of the Rams loss, the Cardinals have shown marked improvement during the three-year partnership of Murray and head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Despite the peculiar route Murray took to get his contract extension, it won't come as much of a surprise. Expectations are high in Arizona as the team looks to take the final step to Super Bowl contention.