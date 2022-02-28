Derek Jeter Steps Down as CEO of Marlins After 4 Seasons

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Derek Jeter is stepping down as CEO of the Miami Marlins, he announced Monday:

"The vision for the future of the franchise is different than the one I signed up to lead," Jeter said.

The Hall of Fame shortstop is a part-owner of the Marlins and became the team's chief executive officer in 2017.

The decision comes amid an ongoing dispute between Major League Baseball and the players association over the new collective bargaining agreement. Monday is considered a deadline for the two sides before at least some regular-season games will be canceled.

