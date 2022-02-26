MLB, MLBPA Reportedly Fail to Make Significant Progress on New CBA on Saturday

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

For the fifth straight day, talks between Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association for a new collective bargaining agreement reportedly didn't make much of an impact.

Per USA Today's Bob Nightengale, there was "small movement" during Saturday's negotiating session.

ESPN's Jeff Passan and Jesse Rogers reported the MLBPA "significantly" backed off its Super 2 requests and revenue sharing asks and changes to its competitive balance tax.

Passan noted the MLB team owners are still caucusing, but it's unclear if or when the two sides will meet again.

Per The Athletic's Evan Drellich, the league "reacted badly" to union's proposal and players "were outraged" by the response.

Nightengale noted it will take a miracle to get a deal done by Monday, with one union official saying today was a "very hostile meeting." There is currently no meeting scheduled between the two sides for Sunday.

During Monday's meeting between the two sides, Passan reported the union adjusted its initial request to give all players with at least two years of service time arbitration eligibility.

Instead, the request was for 80 percent of players to go into arbitration and include a pre-arbitration bonus pool of $115 million.

The competitive balance tax has been one of the central issues between the two sides. MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported on Feb. 12 that the league's most recent proposal would keep the CBT at $214 million through 2023 before increasing by $2 million in 2024 ($216 million) and 2025 ($218 million) and a $4 million increase in 2026 ($222 million).

Last month, the MLBPA proposed raising the CBT threshold to $245 million in 2022 with fewer penalties for teams that exceed the mark.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred told reporters on Feb. 10 after the owners meetings that a four-week spring training is necessary before starting the regular season.

The league has already announced the earliest that spring training games will start is March 8.

Given Manfred's four-week timeline, the latest spring training can begin without delaying the scheduled start of the regular season is March 3.

The 2022 MLB regular season is supposed to start on March 31.