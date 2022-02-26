Report: Dolphins Legend Jason Taylor Eyed for Coaching Role with Miami Hurricanes

Andy Lyons

Pro Football Hall of Famer Jason Taylor has reportedly been speaking with Miami head football coach Mario Cristobal about a position on his staff.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported the news Saturday and gave credit to CaneSport.com for first mentioning the possibility. Herald added that a "consultant or analyst role" is among the options.

Taylor starred for the Miami Dolphins from 1997 to 2007 and again in 2009 and 2011. He finished his career with 139.5 sacks and 774 tackles. He earned NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2006 before winning the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award in 2007. The six-time Pro Bowler also made first-team All-Pro on three occasions.

Cristobal, who played football at Miami from 1988 to 1992 and served on the coaching staff from 1998 to 2000 and 2004 to 2006, is in his first year leading the Hurricanes' program. He arrives from Oregon, where Cristobal led the Ducks to a pair of Pac-12 titles.

His best year was 2019, when Oregon won the Rose Bowl, finished 12-2 and ended the season fifth in the Associated Press poll.

Now he'll look to lead the Hurricanes to brighter and better days. Adding a former NFL superstar like Taylor would appear to be a huge win for Cristobal as the Hurricanes prepare for their 2022 debut against Bethune-Cookman on Sept. 3.