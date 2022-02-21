Neymar Says He Wants to Play in USA, MLS While Discussing Future After PSG Contract

AP Photo/Jeremias Gonzalez

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar said Monday that he would like to come to the United States and play in the MLS one day.

During a podcast appearance (h/t ESPN's Adriana Garcia), Neymar suggested that while a return to play in his native Brazil may not be in the cards, a move to the United States could be: "I don't know. I have some doubts about that. I don't know if I'll play in Brazil again. I'd love to play in the U.S., actually. I'd love to play there at least for a season."

Neymar expanded on his desire to play in the U.S. by saying that since the MLS season is shorter than the European season, he would get "three months' vacation." Neymar also said jokingly that the schedule would allow him to play "many more years."

The 30-year-old Neymar is under contract with PSG until June 2025, meaning he will be 33 when he becomes a free agent.

When asked about when he plans on retiring, the dynamic forward said: "I joke with my friends that I will retire when I'm 32. But it's just a joke. I don't know. Honestly, I will play until I'm mentally tired. If my mental health is OK and my body as well. ... Physically, I think I'll still last a few years. But my mental health is the most important thing."

Neymar made his professional debut at the age of 17 and has accomplished a great deal since then.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

He notably spent four seasons at FC Barcelona from 2013-17 before making the move to PSG, which is where he has spent the past five campaigns.

Neymar won two La Liga titles and a UEFA Champions League title with Barca, and so far at PSG, he has won three Ligue 1 titles, although he is still in search of a Champions League triumph at the club.

Across all competitions, Neymar has scored 333 goals for Santos, Barcelona and PSG over the course of 14 seasons.

He has also scored 70 times in 116 appearances for the Brazilian senior national team, plus he helped lead Brazil to a silver medal at the 2012 Summer Olympics and a gold medal at the 2016 Summer Games.

If Neymar does eventually go to the United States, he will follow in the footsteps of many of the all-time greats.

Chief among them is Brazilian legend Pele, who played for the New York Cosmos from 1975-77.

Other notable players to make the leap from Europe or South America to the U.S. and specifically MLS include David Beckham, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Thierry Henry, Wayne Rooney, Kaka, Frank Lampard and David Villa, meaning Neymar would be in good company.