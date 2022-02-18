Candace Parker, Wife Anna Petrakova Announce Birth of Son Airr Larry Petrakov Parker

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Chicago Sky star Candace Parker announced Friday that she and wife Anna Petrakova welcomed a son on Feb. 11.

Parker posted a photo of herself, Petrakova and Parker's daughter from her previous marriage to former Duke and NBA center Shelden Williams, Lailaa, gathered around the newborn baby.

The 35-year-old Parker included the caption: "Airr Larry Petrakov Parker 2-11-22. We are in absolute love and utter appreciation that Goose chose us. Welcome to the fam SON."

Parker and Petrakova, who played together on Russian basketball team UMMC Ekaterinburg from 2012-15, have been married since 2019.

While the 37-year-old Petrakova has never played in the WNBA, she is a veteran player overseas and represented Russia at the 2012 Summer Olympics.

Parker is widely considered one of the greatest women's basketball players of all time, having won two WNBA MVP awards, two WNBA championships and a WNBA Finals MVP in addition to back-to-back NCAA titles, two Wooden Awards and the Naismith College Player of the Year award with the Tennessee Lady Vols

She played for the Los Angeles Sparks from 2008-20 and signed with the Sky before the 2021 season, leading them to their first championship.

Parker is also a highly decorated Olympian, winning gold medals for Team USA in 2008 and 2012.