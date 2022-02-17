Julius Randle Says Knicks 'Should Be Better Than What We Are' After Collapse vs. Nets

AP Photo/John Minchillo

The New York Knicks reached a new low this season when they blew a 28-point lead at home in a loss to the crosstown-rival Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday.

Knicks forward Julius Randle admitted that the team is frustrated with its performance this season.

"We have good moments, we have bad. But it's tough," Randle told reporters after the game. "We feel like we should be better than what we are right now, obviously, record-wise, but we're not."

The Knicks fell to 25-34 in the 111-106 loss, their third straight and seventh in their last eight games. New York mustered just 19 points in the fourth quarter while giving up 38 to Brooklyn.

Randle led the team with 31 points and 10 rebounds. Immanuel Quickley added 18 off the bench, and Evan Fournier had 16, but they were the only other players to reach double figures.

New York's performance this year has led many to criticize head coach Tom Thibodeau for how he's put together lineups and delegated playing time. But Randle expressed support in Thibodeau, saying it was up to the players to be better.

"Coach is amazing. I'm riding with coach every day," he said. "He challenges us and prepares us very well every day. His message is still ringing clear in the locker room, we've just got to execute."

The Knicks are in last place in the Atlantic Division and 12th place in the Eastern Conference. This season is a stark contrast to last year's team that achieved a postseason berth.

With All-Star weekend on the horizon, the Knicks will enjoy their much-needed break before resuming play against the Miami Heat on Feb. 25.