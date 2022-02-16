MLB Rumors: Juan Soto Turned Down 13-Year, $350M Nationals Contract Before Lockout

G Fiume/Getty Images

The Washington Nationals reportedly offered All-Star right fielder Juan Soto a 13-year, $350 million contract extension before the MLB lockout began Dec. 2.

ESPN's Enrique Rojas on Wednesday reported details of the proposal, which a Nats source noted didn't include deferred money.

"Yes, they made me the offer a couple of months ago, before the lockout we have in baseball," Soto told Rojas. "But right now, me and my agents think the best option is to go year after year and wait for free agency. My agent, Scott Boras, is in control of that situation."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.