Becky Hammon, Penny Taylor Headline 2022 Women's Basketball Hall of Fame Class

The Women's Basketball Hall of Fame announced Monday that will be welcoming eight new members on June 11, including former WNBA stars Becky Hammon, DeLisha Milton-Jones and Penny Taylor.

DePaul coach Doug Bruno, former coaches Paul Sanderford and Bob Schneider, contributor Debbie Antonelli and veteran player Alice "Cookie" Barron will also be inducted.

Hammon, who is in her eighth season as an assistant coach with the NBA's San Antonio Spurs, will take over as head coach of the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces for the 2022 campaign.

The 44-year-old spent 16 seasons in the WNBA split between the New York Liberty and the San Antonio Silver Stars. She averaged 13.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists while shooting 43.8 percent from the floor and 37.8 percent from deep in 450 career games.

Hammon was also a six-time WNBA All-Star. She is one of the best women's players never to win a title.

Milton-Jones spent 17 seasons in the WNBA with the Los Angeles Sparks, Washington Mystics and Atlanta Dream, winning two championships with the Sparks. She averaged 11.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists while shooting 44.0 percent from the floor and 32.5 percent from deep in 499 career games. In addition, she was a two-time All-Star.

Taylor, an Australia native, played 13 seasons in the WNBA with the Phoenix Mercury and Cleveland Rockers, winning three titles with the Mercury. The three-time All-Star averaged 13.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists while shooting 46.6 percent from the field and 38.2 percent from deep in 355 career games.

Meanwhile, Bruno has been coaching women's basketball at DePaul for 36 seasons. He is 756-364 and has led the team to 24 NCAA tournament appearances. The Blue Demons are 20-7 so far this season.

Sanderford coached at Western Kentucky and led the team to the Women's Final Four three times. As a Division I coach, he went 453-189 at Western Kentucky and Nebraska. He also coached at Louisburg College.

As for Schneider, he won 634 games as a college head coach, most coming with West Texas A&M. He also served as head coach of the girls' basketball team at Canyon High School in Texas, leading the team to five state championships.

Antonelli played college basketball at NC State and is now an analyst. She has also won two Emmy awards. Barron, meanwhile, played for the Wayland Baptist Flying Queens. The team won three national championships and didn't lose a game from 1954 to 1957, going 104-0.