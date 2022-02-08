Report: Jesse Minter to Join Michigan as DC After Mike Macdonald's Departure

Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jesse Minter is reportedly set to work for a second Harbaugh brother.

According to Pete Thamel and Chris Low of ESPN, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh will hire Minter as the Wolverines' new defensive coordinator. Before Minter became Vanderbilt's defensive coordinator last season, he was on John Harbaugh's staff for the Baltimore Ravens the previous four years.

The role was vacant for Michigan after Mike Macdonald left to join the Ravens following just one season.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.