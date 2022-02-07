MLB Rumors: US Labor Secretary Marty Walsh Offers to Assist CBA Talks amid Lockout

Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh is willing to wade into the ongoing negotiations between MLB and the MLB Players Association over a new collective bargaining agreement, according to Politico's Jonathan Lemire.

Walsh was the mayor of Boston prior to joining President Joe Biden's administration in March 2021. He also has extensive labor experience, getting elected to serve as president of Laborers International Union Local 223 in 2005.

"I have spoken to both the MLBPA and MLB about the ongoing contract negotiations and encourage both sides to continue engagement," a spokesperson for Walsh said to The Athletic's Evan Drellich. "Like any contract negotiation in any industry, I stand ready to help facilitate productive conversations that result in the best outcome for workers and employers."

Given the long-simmering friction between team owners and the MLBPA, CBA negotiations have gone about as well as fans expected when the owners locked the players out in December.

A report from ESPN's Jeff Passan on Jan. 25 summed up how the appearance of any progress is effectively nullified by a wide gulf between what the respective parties still want.

As one example, MLB reportedly agreed to funding a pre-arbitration pool of money for the top 30 players by WAR. However, the league was looking to make only $10 million available, well below the $105 million sought by the MLBPA.

On Feb. 4, MLB requested the services of the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service to help expedite negotiations. The MLBPA denied the offer, citing what it believed to be a level of obstinacy among the league's representatives:

New York Mets ace Max Scherzer, who serves as a representative for the MLBPA, also commented on the situation:

Given his experience in labor battles, Walsh might be able to provide valuable guidance for MLB and the MLBPA to achieve a resolution. Drellich noted, though, his role "could be less formal" compared to what federal mediators would've provided.

Either way, it seems doubtful that Walsh's insertion into negotiations would be able to preclude a delay to spring training. The first games are scheduled to begin Feb. 26.