Brian Kendrick Pulled from AEW Dynamite Card After Offensive Comments Surface

All Elite Wrestling removed Brian Kendrick from Wednesday's Dynamite card after antisemitic and other offensive comments he made in the past surfaced prior to the show.

AEW president Tony Khan confirmed Kendrick won't compete in his scheduled match against Jon Moxley:

In one video from 2011, Kendrick references a conspiracy theory about "Jewish medics" arriving in the aftermath of the 2010 Haiti earthquake and harvesting the organs of the victims.

Culture Crossfire recapped a 2013 video Kendrick recorded for Highspots in which he downplayed the Holocaust and repeated a false claim that the extent of the genocide was "overblown."

Kendrick also repeated other debunked conspiracy theories on the assassination of John F. Kennedy, the moon landing, the September 11 terror attacks and the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

Kendrick last wrestled in October 2020. He spent a number of years with WWE across multiple spells. The 42-year-old was a two-time tag team champion and won the NXT Cruiserweight Championship in 2016.

Across 2021 and into 2022, Kendrick worked in a backstage role with WWE. He was released from the company Tuesday, with AEW quickly announcing he'd be returning to the ring.