USC's Lincoln Riley Talks Transfer Portal Changes, Says System Needs 'Guardrails'

Perhaps no coach in college football has benefited more from the transfer portal than Lincoln Riley this offseason, but the new face of the USC program is in favor of changing the current system.

"I think at some point we'll have to put in some guardrails," Riley said during an appearance on ESPN. "… I think it's difficult for players, difficult for coaches, difficult to build rosters."

