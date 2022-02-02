Trinity Rodman to Be Highest-Paid Player in NWSL History After New Spirit Contract

AP Photo/Jeff Dean

Washington Spirit star Trinity Rodman will be the highest-paid player in the history of the National Women's Soccer League after signing a new four-year deal worth $1.1 million, per Caitlin Murray of ESPN.

The club announced the extension Wednesday, keeping the forward under team control through 2024 with an option for 2025. Though terms of the deal were not disclosed, her agency, Octagon Soccer, noted the new record:

The 19-year-old is set to make $281,000 annually, per Emily Caron of Sportico, topping the $250,000 salary of United States women's national team stars Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe.

Rodman accepted her first call-up with the USWNT in January and could get her first cap at the SheBelieves Cup later this month.

The daughter of Basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman was the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NWSL draft. She exceeded expectations with seven goals and seven assists in 25 games (22 starts), earning the league's Rookie of the Year award. She also helped the Spirit win their first championship with a win over the Chicago Red Stars in the title game.

With the NWSL agreeing to its first-ever collective bargaining agreement on Monday, teams are now allowed to increase certain salaries using allocation money, moving beyond the max salary of $75,000.

Rodman becomes the biggest beneficiary of the change as she looks to become one of the league's brightest stars.

"We're incredibly excited to have Trin as a part of the Spirit family for at least the next three seasons," Spirit head coach Kris Ward said in the release. "She has a truly special career ahead of her and makes us a better club on all fronts."

The Spirit will be back in action for the 2022 Challenge Cup in March before the start of the NWSL regular season.