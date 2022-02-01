National Signing Day 2022: Predictions and Rankings for Top Uncommitted Recruits

Lance King/Getty Images

The early signing period came and went, and there are still some big-name college football recruits who remain uncommitted.

Since the long-awaited national signing day arrives Wednesday, it's worth wondering where some of the top available players will land.

Here's a look at the 5-star players who are expected to make their announcements Wednesday, along with predictions for where they will end up.

Prediction: Harold Perkins Spurns Texas A&M for LSU

Arguably the top recruit still available, Harold Perkins made headlines in January when he decommitted from Texas A&M. While the Aggies reportedly still remain among the favorites to land the 5-star outside linebacker, look for Perkins to take his services to Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Perkins, who is ranked as the No. 2 linebacker and No. 8 overall recruit in the nation by 247Sports' composite, visited Florida and LSU in January. But it would not be a surprise if the Tigers had the inside track.

Perkins and his family are from New Orleans but moved to Texas after Hurricane Katrina. It would be poetic for Perkins to return to his home state for his college career.

With a new coaching staff in place led by Brian Kelly, the Tigers need as many talented players as they can get to help ease the transition. Adding Perkins would be a huge get for LSU and a way for Kelly to get his tenure started off on the right foot.

Prediction: Shemar Stewart Stays Home and Chooses Miami

Prognosticators have long considered Texas A&M to be the favorite to land 5-star defensive tackle Shemar Stewart. And it wouldn't be a bad fit for him considering the Aggies already have the No. 1 class in the country in 2022, according to 247Sports' composite team rankings.

But a late push by Stewart's hometown Miami Hurricanes could be enough to convince him to stay home. Pegged as the No. 3 defensive lineman and No. 10 overall player in 247Sports' composite rankings, Stewart would be a game-changer for the Hurricanes, whose 2022 class is ranked 38th in the 247Sports composite.

Once the Hurricanes' new regime was implemented with Mario Cristobal's arrival as their new head coach, they immediately made Stewart their priority. Keegan Pope of On3 reported that the tackle had an official visit to Miami this past weekend that went well.

Along with Miami and Texas A&M, Georgia is also considered a finalist for Stewart. While joining the national champion or an all-time great recruiting class would be attractive, Stewart has the chance to become an immediate star with the Hurricanes and help lead his hometown team back to national prominence.

Prediction: Devon Campbell Chooses Texas Over Oklahoma

This one seems like a no-brainer. According to the 247Sports crystal ball, Texas is a lock to land 5-star interior offensive lineman Devon Campbell, who is ranked as the No. 1 prospect at his position and the No. 9 player overall.

Despite Oklahoma also being a finalist for the Arlington, Texas, native, many believe Campbell will choose to remain in-state.

Campbell is a versatile player who can play multiple positions on the offensive line. The Longhorns already have an impressive crop of offensive linemen coming in, but a commitment from Campbell would put them over the top, as he would be just the second 5-star recruit in the team's class.

It's hard to imagine Campbell turning down Texas in favor of its longtime rival in Oklahoma, especially considering the changes in the Sooners coaching staff after the hiring of Brent Venables. All signs point to Campbell becoming an immediate contributor for the Longhorns.