MLB Rumors: Owners, Players Scheduled to Meet Tuesday to Resume CBA Talks

As the MLB lockout persists with no end in sight, another round of negotiations is reportedly set to begin this week.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reports that Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association are planning to meet on Tuesday to resume collective-bargaining talks.

The league apparently softened its stance on some sticking points last week. Passan and Jesse Rogers reported that MLB "indicated for the first time that it is open to a pre-arbitration bonus pool" during last week's labor meeting. They noted that the sides were still "far apart" on determining how much should be distributed.

"MLB is offering $10 million in the pool while the players want $105 million," Passan and Rogers wrote.

The owners had made a proposal to the players earlier this month that reportedly did not go over well, with Passan stating on Jan. 13 that the players' reaction "was not positive."

The players officially rejected the proposal last week while making their counter demands, according to Passan.

The MLB lockout is nearing the two-month mark after it began on Dec. 2. As each day passes, the start of spring training gets put in further jeopardy of being pushed back.

Pitchers and catchers are currently scheduled to report on Feb. 15, while spring training is scheduled to begin on Feb. 26. The regular season is scheduled to start on March 31.