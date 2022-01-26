Clayton Kershaw Rumors: Dodgers Free Agent Had No Contact With Mets Prior to Lockout

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The New York Mets had clear intentions of bolstering their starting rotation prior to the MLB lockout. But one big-name pitcher who reportedly was not on their radar was Clayton Kershaw.

Andy Martino of SNY reported Wednesday that the Mets had no contact with the former Los Angeles Dodgers ace this offseason.

"So we asked a person who would definitely know if there had been any contact between Kershaw’s camp and the Mets before the MLB lockout began on Dec. 1," Martino wrote. "'None,' was the answer."

Last week, Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer ranked the best potential landing spots for Kershaw in free agency, and he listed the Mets as the second-best fit for the three-time Cy Young Award winner. Rymer cited the amount of money Kershaw would be able to make in New York as the reason why the Mets are so high on the list.

A return to the Dodgers was ranked as the top landing spot for Kershaw.

The Mets made a major splash this offseason by signing Max Scherzer to a three-year, $130 million contract with an average of $43.3 million per year, which sets the record for the largest MLB contract ever. Scherzer, who has also won the Cy Young Award three times, joins a rotation that includes ace Jacob deGrom and Carlos Carrasco.

Martino noted that New York is still hoping to add another starter this offseason. He stated that the team pursued Kevin Gausman and Steven Matz before they signed with the Toronto Blue Jays and St. Louis Cardinals, respectively.

Kershaw is looking to bounce back from an injury-plagued 2021 season. He dealt with left forearm inflammation and arm pain, which eventually caused him to be shut down for the season. He finished the year with a 10-8 record and 3.55 ERA, the highest since his rookie season.