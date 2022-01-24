5-Star LB Prospect Harold Perkins Decommits from Texas A&M; Linked to LSU, Florida

Brandon Huffman, 247Sports.com

Harold Perkins, a 5-star linebacker from Cypress Park High School in Texas, has decommitted from Texas A&M, according to Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports.

"His options are open right now," his uncle, Alvin Walton, told Wiltfong.

Perkins has already visited Florida and will visit LSU this weekend.

While potentially losing the No. 4 overall recruit in the country is a blow for Texas A&M, Jimbo Fisher still has compiled the top-ranked class of 2022, per 247Sports.com's composite rankings.

The incoming Aggies have a whopping six 5-star incoming recruits: wideouts Evan Stewart and Chris Marshall, defensive linemen Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy and Walter Nolen, cornerback Denver Harris and quarterback Conner Weigman.

Five of those players are considered top-20 recruits nationally for next season.

The top-ranked linebacker and the top-ranked player from the Longhorn State, Perkins would have bolstered the Aggies defense in a big way, though. Per Gabe Brooks of 247Sports, he's a "dynamic two-way player with big-play ability with the ball in his hands and as an attacking defender" who could "legitimately could be a high-major running back prospect in addition to elite linebacker recruit."

He added that Perkins "possesses the potential to become a multiyear impact starter at the high-major level with long-term early-round NFL draft upside."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

So schools like Florida and LSU, among others, will be monitoring this situation closely. Nabbing Perkins would help bolster any incoming recruiting class.