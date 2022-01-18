Former Colorado WR Brenden Rice, Son of NFL Legend Jerry, Transfers to USC

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Brenden Rice, the son of Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, announced Tuesday he will transfer to USC:

The 6'2" receiver spent the past two seasons at Colorado before announcing his intention to transfer earlier this month.

Despite reported interest from Oregon, per Zachary Neel of Yahoo Sports, Rice decided to join the Trojans and new head coach Lincoln Riley.

Rice finished 2021 with 21 catches for 299 yards and a team-high three receiving touchdowns on a squad that finished 4-8.

The former 4-star recruit, per 247Sports, has also contributed on special teams, averaging 27.6 yards per kick return last season. Despite seeing limited action as a freshman, Rice scored three touchdowns on nine total touches in 2020, including two receiving scores and an 81-yard punt return.

The Buffaloes have still struggled to produce offense in this time, finishing 121st in the country with an average of 18.8 points per game this past season.

It should be a different story at USC under Riley, who consistently led some of the top offenses in the country at Oklahoma. In addition to coaching Heisman Trophy winners Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray, Riley has also helped receivers CeeDee Lamb and Marquise Brown become first-round picks in the NFL draft.

USC also finished 4-8 last year, but there could be a quick turnaround after several top recruits and transfers joined the program in recent weeks.

Former Oklahoma receiver Mario Williams and former Washington receiver Terrell Bynum have already transferred to USC and will help create an exciting passing attack alongside Rice.