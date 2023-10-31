How Marcus Morris Fits with Joel Embiid, 76ers after James Harden, Clippers Trade

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Veteran forward Marcus Morris Sr. was dealt to the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday as part of a blockbuster deal that sent James Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Sixers acquired Morris, Robert Covington, Nicolas Batum, KJ Martin and multiple draft picks in exchange for Harden, P.J. Tucker and Filip Petrusev.

The move comes after Los Angeles withdrew from a three-team trade that would've sent Morris to the Washington Wizards in June. NBA insider Marc Stein reported later that month that the Clippers continued to explore options for trading Morris. The Athletic's Jared Weiss also reported the team was "looking for a new home" for Morris. It's taken quite a while, but the franchise got its wish.

While the Clippers clearly got the best player in the trade in Harden, the Sixers landed several veteran role players who could potentially be significant contributors on a team with championship aspirations.

Center Joel Embiid is the Sixers' unquestioned top star on the heels of winning NBA MVP last season, while Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris are the other core members of the roster.

Harris and Kelly Oubre Jr. have received the bulk of the playing time at the forward spots this season, and with Oubre averaging 19.0 points per game through three contests, he may officially enter the starting lineup in the wake of the trade.

That would leave Morris as a bench player, but he has plenty of experience in that role, and with career averages of 12.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.6 three-pointers made and 1.5 assists per game, he has a chance to be one of Philly's most important depth pieces.

Morris' production dipped this past season, as he averaged 11.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 65 games, all of which he started. He shot 42.6 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from three-point range.

The 34-year-old was limited to 54 games in 2021-22 after missing time with a knee injury, but he was a solid contributor when healthy. He started every game he appeared in and averaged 15.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists while shooting 43.4 percent from the field and 36.7 percent from beyond the arc.

The Clippers had acquired Morris from the New York Knicks midway through the 2019-20 season. He signed a four-year, $64 million contract with Los Angeles in November 2020. He is in the final year of his deal and will be making $17.1 million during the 2023-24 season, per Spotrac.

The veteran forward has also played for the Houston Rockets, Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons and Boston Celtics in his career. Morris' twin brother, Markieff, plays for the Dallas Mavericks.

The Kansas alum provides the Sixers with a veteran presence and additional depth in its frontcourt. He has shown the ability to stretch the floor and has always been a strong defender.