Clippers Rumors: Marcus Morris, Norman Powell Linked to Trade Talks amid Harden Buzz

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers have reportedly made both forward Marcus Morris and guard Norman Powell available in trade talks this offseason.

According to Jared Weiss of The Athletic, the Clippers are "looking for a new home" for Morris, and Powell's name has "come up" in trade talks, particularly in reference to a potential deal for Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon.

Weiss added that the Clippers are the favorites to land guard James Harden in a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers, though, which may be holding up the Brogdon trade talks and any talks related to Morris and Powell.

Rather than testing free agency, Harden opted into the final year of his contract in hopes of working out a trade elsewhere. Sam Amick of The Athletic reported that the Clippers are his preferred landing spot.

L.A. is returning a veteran core of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, plus it re-signed guard Russell Westbrook, which suggests the Clippers are all in when it comes to trying to win now.

Acquiring Harden would fit in with that plan, but it would require moving some depth pieces and salary off of the roster, and both Morris and Powell could end up being among the casualties.

That may even be true if the Clippers have to pivot away from Harden and trade for Brogdon instead, after previously coming close to completing a three-team trade that would have netted them Brogdon last month, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski (h/t ESPN's Tim Bontemps).

The 33-year-old Morris has spent parts of the past four seasons with the Clippers after previous stints with the Houston Rockets, Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons, Celtics and New York Knicks.

Morris enjoyed one of his best statistical seasons in 2021-22, averaging 15.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists. His production dipped to 11.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest last season, but he was still a key player, starting 65 games.

Morris is preparing to enter the final year of his contract after signing a four-year, $64 million deal with the Clips in 2020.

Powell, 30, spent parts of the past two seasons in L.A. following a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers.

In 45 games split between the Blazers and Clippers in 2021-22, Powell averaged a career-high 19.0 points per game. He followed that up last season with 17.0 points per game despite starting only eight of the 60 games he appeared in.

Powell, who won a championship with the Toronto Raptors in 2019, is one of the NBA's best pure scorers off the bench, having averaged 16.0 points per game or better in each of the past four campaigns.

L.A.'s interest in trading Powell may stem from the fact that he has three years left on his contract at a salary escalating from $18 million this season to $20.4 million in 2025-26.

While that is a significant financial commitment to make to a player who is more complementary than core star, Powell could still be a useful contributor on a team with championship aspirations.