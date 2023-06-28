Clippers Rumors: Marcus Morris Sr. Trades Continue to Be Explored After Failed Deal

AP Photo/Matt York

After the Los Angeles Clippers withdrew from a three-team trade involving the Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards last week, they failed to deal away veteran forward Marcus Morris Sr.

However, NBA insider Marc Stein reported Wednesday that the Clippers remain steadfast in their desire to part ways with him this offseason.

"The Clippers, league sources say, are still trying to trade Marcus Morris Sr. after they withdrew from last week's three-team trade with Washington and Boston headlined by Kristaps Porziņģis that would have landed Morris with the Wizards and brought Malcolm Brogdon to L.A.," Stein wrote.



A 12-year veteran, Morris is coming off a down year in which he averaged 11.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists while starting 65 games. In 54 starts in 2021-22, he averaged 15.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He's set to make $17.1 million next season in the final year of his four-year, $64 million contract.

The Clippers enter the 2023 offseason with much to address following their first-round playoff exit this past season. Los Angeles had expected to be one of the top contenders in the Western Conference, but injuries to key players doomed the team's hopes of competing for a title.

Star forward Kawhi Leonard, who averaged 34.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 6.0 assists in Games 1 and 2 against the Phoenix Suns, was forced to miss the remainder of the series after suffering a torn meniscus in his right knee. Fellow swingman Paul George missed the end of the regular season and the entire first round due to a knee injury.

Despite the lack of results since adding Leonard and George, who have appeared in just 142 games together in four years, Clippers team president Lawrence Frank told reporters after last week's NBA draft that building around the duo was "still the plan."

It remains to be seen how the Clippers plan on improving their roster around the aging stars, but trading Morris to recoup some assets is one avenue they will actively explore.