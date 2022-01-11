MLB Rumors: Owners, Players to Hold Bargaining Session Thursday amid Lockout

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Amid the ongoing lockout and one month before players would normally report to spring training, Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association are set to meet this week.

Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, the league and union will hold a bargaining session on Thursday when it's expected MLB will "make a core-economics proposal" to the players.

Passan noted this will mark the first meeting between MLB and the union since Dec. 2.

The lockout officially began when the previous collective bargaining agreement expired at 11:59 p.m. ET on Dec. 1.

Prior to the work stoppage, ESPN's Jesse Rogers reported on Nov. 30 some of the things the MLBPA was negotiating for in its proposal to the owners.

Among the items were the right to free agency either at 29.5 years old or after five years of service time, whichever came first, arbitration-eligibility after two years instead of three and raising the luxury-tax threshold from its 2021 level ($210 million) to $240 million.

Passan reported last week that the league has countered with raising the tax threshold to $214 million next season and eventually maxing out at $220 million.

Both sides have reportedly proposed an expanded postseason, but the details are different between them.

Per Rogers, the players prefer a 12-team postseason and reducing the number of divisions in each league from three to two. One division would have eight teams, while the other would feature seven teams.

In a separate report from Nov. 29, Rogers noted the owners' playoff expansion consisted of 14 teams total with three division winners and four wild cards in each league

Per rules of the lockout, no player transactions, including trades and signing free agents, at the MLB level are permitted. Teams are still allowed to negotiate minor-league transactions.

The last work stoppage in MLB prior to the lockout was the player strike that lasted seven months from August 1994 through April 1995.

Pitchers and catchers are tentatively scheduled to report to spring training on Feb. 14, pending agreement on a new collective bargaining agreement.

All 30 teams are scheduled to play Opening Day on March 31.