Stetson Bennett, Georgia Beat Alabama in CFP Championship Game; 1st Title Since 1980

There is a new king atop the college football throne.

The Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18 in Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Georgia avenged its loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship Game and won its first national title since 1980.

Stetson Bennett, Zamir White and the defense led the way for the victors, who were finally able to topple Nick Saban's powerhouse with so much at stake.

Bryce Young's 369 passing yards were not enough for the Crimson Tide, who failed to become the first back-to-back champion of the CFP era.

The Heisman winner threw a pick-six to Kelee Ringo in the final minutes while trailing by eight, which clinched the triumphant victory for the Bulldogs.

Notable Player Stats

Stetson Bennett, QB, UGA: 17-of-26 passing for 224 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs

Zamir White, RB, UGA: 13 carries for 84 yards, 1 TD

Bryce Young, QB, ALA: 35-of-57 passing for 369 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs

Brian Robinson Jr., RB, ALA: 22 carries for 68 yards; 4 catches for 28 yards

Cameron Latu, TE, ALA: 5 catches for 102 yards, 1 TD

