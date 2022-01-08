Rayshon Luke Wins MVP as West Beats East in 2022 Army All-American Bowl

Lance King/Getty Images

After a year hiatus, the Army All-American Bowl returned on Saturday and was a festive event that featured many highly touted recruits from across the country declaring their commitments to big-name college football programs.

As for the actual game, the West earned its second consecutive win by defeating the East 34-14. The West had also won 33-20 in 2020 and now extends their lead in the all-time series to 12-9. The 2021 game was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Running back Rayshon "Speedy" Luke, who committed to Arizona on Saturday, was named MVP of the game after scoring two touchdowns.

Clemson commit Cade Klubnik also performed well with three touchdown passes for the West.

Here's a look at where some of the biggest names in Saturday's game will be heading.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Notable Recruit Commitments

RB Trevor Etienne: Florida

Trevor Etienne got the day started by committing to the Florida Gators. The 4-star running back chose the Gators over LSU and Clemson.

Etienne will not be far away from his older brother Travis, who plays in the NFL for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

A 5'9", 218-pound speedster, Etienne rushed for 2,455 yards and 34 touchdowns in his high school career.

WR C.J. Williams: USC

After decommitting from Notre Dame, C.J. Williams decided to stay closer to home and join a loaded class at USC. His commitment came shortly after scoring a touchdown on an impressive catch in the back of the end zone.

Williams will join Santa Ana Mater Dei teammates Raleek Brown and Domani Jackson with the Trojans. He said the hiring of Lincoln Riley as head coach made USC his top destination.

"I really like the direction USC is going in right now with Lincoln Riley," Williams told 247Sports' Greg Biggins. "A big thing for me is culture, and that was one of the things I thought USC was lacking a bit at this time a year ago. I wasn't really looking at them that hard because I just didn't like the overall fit for me there, but things changed once Lincoln Riley came in."

OL Earnest Greene III: Georgia

Earnest Greene III was one of the most coveted recruits in the country, and he chose to join Georgia over Alabama, Ohio State and Texas.

Greene is ranked as the No. 2 interior offensive lineman in the nation by 247Sports' composite.

Biggins describes Greene as a "coordinated athlete who will see his game rise to another level when he leans out a bit in college. Projects as an impact upper tier Power Five starter and future high round NFL draft pick."

RB Rayshon "Speedy" Luke: Arizona

Luke lived up to his nickname with two touchdowns in the first half. In between scoring, he made his commitment to the Arizona Wildcats.

Luke is the 13th player from the state of California in Arizona's incoming recruiting class. He told Rivals.com's Matt Moreno that he hopes to be a versatile weapon for the Wildcats.

"They run the ball; they pass the ball. Me, I want to be able to be a slot and running back, a lot of people know that. Kind of like an Alvin Kamara, Christian McCaffrey-type back," he said.

DB Larry Turner-Gooden: Texas

Larry Turner-Gooden committed to Texas, giving Steve Sarkisian and his staff a Swiss Army knife player who can play on both sides of the ball. Turner-Gooden had a huge family contingent in attendance as he made his commitment.

Turner-Gooden told Biggins that he chose the Longhorns because of the opportunities he will have both on and off the field.

"There were a lot of reasons why I liked Texas," Turner-Gooden said. "It was a tough decision honestly, but Texas was the best all around fit for me. The three big things I was looking for were my relationship with the coaches, comfort level on campus and the NIL opportunities, and that was all Texas."

EDGE Cyrus Moss: Miami

Edge-rusher Cyrus Moss became the first big get for Miami in the Mario Cristobal era. Moss is ranked as the No. 2 overall player in the state of Nevada by 247Sports' composite.

Moss is an athletic player who has the measurables to be a future star. 247Sports recruiting analyst Blair Angulo describes him as "long, projectable frame with room to add mass. A former safety that has continued to fill out physically. Bulkier upper half, with high-upside build. Twitchy and athletic edge rusher. Flashes terrific speed and burst to the outside."