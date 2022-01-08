4-Star RB Trevor Etienne, Brother of Jaguars' Travis Etienne, Commits to Florida

Ed Zurga

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne won't be too far from his younger brother next year.

During Saturday's Army All-American Bowl game, Trevor Etienne announced his commitment to the Florida Gators. A 4-star running back on 247Sports, Etienne chose Florida over LSU and his older brother's alma mater Clemson.

"It’s just something new," Etienne told 247Sports' Steve Wiltfong of his decision not to follow his brother to Clemson, where Travis was an All-American and national champion. "It’s something new I get to experience and somewhere I can see myself for the next three to four years of my life."

A 5'9", 218-pound speedster out of Jennings High School in Louisiana, Etienne is the No. 15 running back in 247Sports' composite rankings. He rushed for 2,455 yards and 34 touchdowns in his high school career.

Etienne told Wiltfong that new Gators head coach Billy Napier was a major factor in his decision. He revealed he was a silent commit to Florida but felt some uncertainty when Dan Mullen was fired during this season. Etienne was a fan of Napier and his coaching staff during their time at the University of Louisiana, making it a good fit for him.

"I was worried not knowing who they were going to get," Etienne said. "When they said it was Coach Napier that was mind-blowing really and I was excited because that was somebody I want to be coached by. When he got the job I text him that. He was excited."

Florida went 6-7 in 2021 and finished sixth in the SEC East. Etienne said he wants to be a part of restoring the Gators to prominence.

"I like what Coach Napier is doing and his vision for the program," he said. "I see myself being able to help them become a better place and that’s something I want to see myself be part of."