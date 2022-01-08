X

    Former All-American S Brandon Joseph Transferring to Notre Dame From Northwestern

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 8, 2022

    AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

    Brandon Joseph, who was selected as a consensus first-team All-American as a freshman in 2020, is transferring from Northwestern to Notre Dame.

    Joseph made the move official with the following statement on Twitter:

    Brandon Joseph @BrandonJoseph_1

    Remember me different… <a href="https://t.co/nRmk0nyDUE">pic.twitter.com/nRmk0nyDUE</a>

    In addition to his first-team All-America selection in 2020, Joseph was the Big Ten Freshman of the Year and a first-team All-Big Ten selection. In 2021, Joseph was third-team All-Big Ten.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

