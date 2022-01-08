Former All-American S Brandon Joseph Transferring to Notre Dame From Northwestern

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Brandon Joseph, who was selected as a consensus first-team All-American as a freshman in 2020, is transferring from Northwestern to Notre Dame.

Joseph made the move official with the following statement on Twitter:

In addition to his first-team All-America selection in 2020, Joseph was the Big Ten Freshman of the Year and a first-team All-Big Ten selection. In 2021, Joseph was third-team All-Big Ten.

