Former TCU RB, 5-Star Recruit Zach Evans Announces He's Transferring to Ole Miss

Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Zach Evans is headed to Ole Miss.

The former TCU running back announced Thursday he is transferring to play for Lane Kiffin:

Evans was a 5-star recruit who 247Sports ranked as the No. 16 overall prospect in the 2020 class. He rushed for 1,063 yards and nine touchdowns over two seasons at TCU before deciding to transfer after Gary Patterson's departure.

