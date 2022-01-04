Todd McShay 2022 NFL Draft Big Board: Hutchinson, Thibodeaux Remain atop Rankings

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Even after a disappointing showing in the Orange Bowl, Michigan pass-rusher Aidan Hutchinson remains the top prospect in the 2022 NFL draft, according to ESPN's Todd McShay.

McShay made no changes at the top of his latest big board from his early December version, keeping Hutchinson ahead of defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux and offensive tackle Evan Neal.

Kenny Pickett remains the top quarterback on the board, although he is ranked just 16th overall.

Here is the top 10 in the draft expert's list heading into the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

1. Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan

2. Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon

3. Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

4. Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

5. Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

6. Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

7. DeMarvin Leal, DL, Texas A&M

8. Nakobe Dean, ILB, Georgia

9. Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

10. Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

Hutchinson was one of the biggest stars of the 2021 college football season, moving up draft boards while finishing second in voting for the Heisman Trophy. He tallied 14 sacks, including three in the upset win over Ohio State.

It apparently still wasn't enough to raise concerns about his potential as an NFL superstar, as he remained the top overall prospect.

Though Hutchinson's season is over, the national title game will still be loaded with talent. Two Alabama players and three Georgia players were listed in McShay's latest top 32 on the board.

Crimson Tide receiver Jameson Williams is one of the biggest risers after totaling seven catches for 184 yards and two touchdowns in the SEC Championship Game against Georgia. Though he wasn't needed much in the Cotton Bowl against Cincinnati, he could be in for another big showing in the title game.

The Ohio State transfer has the size (6'2") and speed to beat top cornerbacks and is still scratching the surface of his potential.

On the other side of the ball, Georgia is loaded defensively with Nakobe Dean, Travon Walker and Jordan Davis all potential first-round picks. This trio will try to shut down Alabama after a disappointing showing when the teams met last month.

The biggest question mark in this draft is at quarterback, with Pickett, Matt Corral and Malik Willis among those battling to be the first player taken at the position. There's a chance no QB will pull away from the rest of the pack before April's draft.