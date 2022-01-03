Ole Miss QB Matt Corral's X-Rays on Injury Negative, 'Will Be Great' per Lane Kiffin

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral received some encouraging news regarding his injured ankle.

Head coach Lane Kiffin tweeted that the signal-caller's X-rays were negative, adding that Corral "will be great."

Corral suffered the injury during Saturday's loss to Baylor in the Sugar Bowl. He was seen on the sidelines with crutches and did not play past the first quarter.

Without their quarterback, the Rebels had trouble creating offense in a 21-7 loss. Freshman Luke Altmyer struggled in place of the starter and went 15-of-28 passing for 174 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown.

It surely wasn't the way Corral envisioned finishing his excellent season.

He completed 67.9 percent of his passes for 3,349 yards, 20 touchdowns and five interceptions while adding 614 yards and 11 scores on the ground. He was a primary reason Ole Miss bounced back from last season's 5-5 mark and won double-digit games for just the third time since 1971.

Corral's injury fueled the debate about players opting out of non-College Football Playoff bowl games, especially since he figured to be among the first quarterbacks taken in the 2022 NFL draft.

The B/R NFL Scouting Department listed him as the No. 3 signal-caller available in the upcoming draft in November, although that was before the injury he suffered Saturday. Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder and Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett were the top two quarterbacks.

Questions about the injury will surely linger as the draft approaches and prospects begin the ramp-up process ahead of the NFL Scouting Combine, but Corral can at least take solace knowing the X-rays were negative.