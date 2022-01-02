Mike Gundy: Fiesta Bowl Win over ND 'Clearly' Biggest Victory in OK State History

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy didn't mince words after his team's 37-35 win over Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl.

"This is clearly the biggest win in the history of the school," Gundy told reporters after the game.

Saturday's victory came in dramatic fashion as Oklahoma State erased a 28-7 first-half deficit before fighting back for the win, the largest deficit the Cowboys have overcome in program history.

Oklahoma State fans can debate the program's biggest win, although this is the third Fiesta Bowl victory in school history. The team also won in 1974 and 2011, the latter coming at the end of a 12-1 season.

This year's 12-2 record marks only the second time the Cowboys have reached 12 wins.

Gundy now has a 149-69 record across 17 years at Oklahoma State, winning 11 bowl games. The team also captured the Big 12 title in 2011, although that was without a conference championship game.

It's an impressive resume at a school with limited history, but the coach lacked many signature wins during his tenure.

The November win over rival Oklahoma this season was an important one, although the latest victory over a Notre Dame team that came close to reaching the College Football Playoff might be the best postseason win of his career.