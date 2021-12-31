X

    Bryce Young Breaks Tua Tagovailoa's Alabama Single-Season TD Pass Record in CFP Semi

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 1, 2022

    AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

    Bryce Young's magical season continues. 

    The Alabama superstar quarterback set the school's single-season passing touchdown record with a first-quarter strike to Slade Bolden in the team's College Football Playoff semifinal matchup versus Cincinnati on Friday. 

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Bryce Young has broken Tua Tagovailoa's record for most passing TDs (44) in a single season in Alabama history 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/tlXAG7c6eB">pic.twitter.com/tlXAG7c6eB</a>

    ESPN @espn

    ALABAMA STRIKES FIRST 🐘<br><br>Bryce Young ➡️ Slade Bolden<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CFBPlayoff?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CFBPlayoff</a> <a href="https://t.co/3mp9FSb4YE">pic.twitter.com/3mp9FSb4YE</a>

    All Young has done in his sophomore season is throw for 4,322 yards, 43 touchdowns and just four interceptions coming into Friday, leading Alabama to a 12-1 record, SEC title and berth in the CFP. 

    He also won a slew of awards, including the Heisman Trophy, Davey O'Brien Award and Maxwell Award, among others.

    If he were eligible to go pro after the 2021 season, he'd likely be the top overall pick. As it stands, Alabama gets him back for another season. Tough news for the rest of college football. 

    By the time he's through, Young is likely going to hold more than a few Alabama records. AJ McCarron's 9,019 career passing yards might be tough to catch, though Young is absolutely within striking distance if he stays healthy. Ditto for Tua Tagovailoa's 87 career touchdown passes. 

    And Young very well may surpass Jones' single-season record of 4,500 passing yards by the end of Friday's matchup. 

    In terms of the single-season mark in the SEC and college football, however, Young has some work to do:

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Mike Rodak @mikerodak

    Bryce Young’s 44 touchdown passes this season are tied with Drew Lock in 2017 as second-most in SEC history behind Joe Burrow’s 60 in 2019. <a href="https://t.co/bkgLLH5Fmm">https://t.co/bkgLLH5Fmm</a>

    Western Kentucky's Bailey Zappe set the FBS record with 62 passing touchdowns in a single season in 2020. That mark will be tough to top. 

    But is anybody betting against Young at this point? Probably unwise to do so. 

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.