Bryce Young Breaks Tua Tagovailoa's Alabama Single-Season TD Pass Record in CFP Semi

AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

Bryce Young's magical season continues.

The Alabama superstar quarterback set the school's single-season passing touchdown record with a first-quarter strike to Slade Bolden in the team's College Football Playoff semifinal matchup versus Cincinnati on Friday.

All Young has done in his sophomore season is throw for 4,322 yards, 43 touchdowns and just four interceptions coming into Friday, leading Alabama to a 12-1 record, SEC title and berth in the CFP.

He also won a slew of awards, including the Heisman Trophy, Davey O'Brien Award and Maxwell Award, among others.

If he were eligible to go pro after the 2021 season, he'd likely be the top overall pick. As it stands, Alabama gets him back for another season. Tough news for the rest of college football.

By the time he's through, Young is likely going to hold more than a few Alabama records. AJ McCarron's 9,019 career passing yards might be tough to catch, though Young is absolutely within striking distance if he stays healthy. Ditto for Tua Tagovailoa's 87 career touchdown passes.

And Young very well may surpass Jones' single-season record of 4,500 passing yards by the end of Friday's matchup.

In terms of the single-season mark in the SEC and college football, however, Young has some work to do:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Western Kentucky's Bailey Zappe set the FBS record with 62 passing touchdowns in a single season in 2020. That mark will be tough to top.

But is anybody betting against Young at this point? Probably unwise to do so.