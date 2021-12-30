Former Northwestern All-American Safety Brandon Joseph to Enter Transfer Portal

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

One of the best safeties in the country is reportedly headed to the transfer portal.

According to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, Northwestern safety Brandon Joseph will enter the portal after playing the last three seasons for the Wildcats. Joseph was at his best during the 2020 campaign when he was a consensus All-American.

Joseph arrived at Northwestern as a 3-star prospect in the class of 2019, per 247Sports' composite rankings. The Texas native surpassed all realistic expectations and became the leader of a Wildcats defense that reached the Big Ten Championship Game during a shortened season in his second year on campus.

He tallied 46 tackles, six interceptions and two passes defended in eight games for Northwestern and was a major reason the program not only reached the conference title game but also challenged Ohio State with that Big Ten championship on the line.

In fact, Joseph had an interception against the Buckeyes to go with two picks each in games against Wisconsin and Iowa.

The 6'1", 192-pounder's ability to come through in the biggest games put him under the spotlight for 2021, and he responded with 79 tackles, four passes defended, three interceptions, one sack and one fumble recovery.

Max Olson of The Athletic suggested "Brandon Joseph instantly becomes one of the best players in the portal. Everybody's gonna want him."

Joseph is a veteran who can cover receivers downfield, come up and make plays against the run, and deliver in the most important games. Whichever team lands him will immediately upgrade its secondary and improve its ceiling as a contender.