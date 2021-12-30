South Carolina's Shane Beamer on Mayo Bath After Bowl Win: 'It Was Awful'

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Getting doused in mayonnaise is a good incentive to avoid ever again slipping into the Duke's Mayo Bowl.

As a reward for his team's 38-21 victory over North Carolina on Thursday, South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer received the ceremonial mayo bath:

Not surprisingly, Beamer was not a fan:

Leading up to the Duke's Mayo Bowl, the 44-year-old conceded he's "not a big mayonnaise guy" but that he'd be a good sport because being subjected to the spectacle meant the Gamecocks came out victorious.

College football players are increasingly opting out of bowls in order to focus on the NFL draft. Next year, whichever coaches are unlucky enough to get the Duke's Mayo Bowl invite might choose to spend the holidays at home as well.