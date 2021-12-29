Jim Ross Announces He's Cancer-Free, Return to AEW Dynamite Announce Booth

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Legendary pro wrestling announcer Jim Ross announced Wednesday he is cancer-free after undergoing treatment for skin cancer.

Ross tweeted the good news along with a photo of his left leg, which is where he had a cancerous growth:

JR also confirmed he will be on the mic for Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite after AEW announced last week that Ross would be part of the special New Year's Smash show.

The 69-year-old Ross divulged Nov. 25 that he would require 22 radiation treatments. He said his goal was to return to the announce desk Dec. 29, which he accomplished.

Ross is best known for being the voice of the Attitude Era in WWE alongside color commentator Jerry "The King" Lawler.

He joined WWE in 1993 after a successful run with Jim Crockett Promotions (later known as WCW), and after being fired and rehired in 1994, he worked with the company in various capacities through 2013.

Ross was WWE's primary play-by-play announcer from the mid-1990s through the early 2000s, and he commentated some of the most memorable moments in wrestling history.

Thanks to his remarkable work, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007.

Ross did some work for New Japan Pro-Wrestling after departing WWE and later returned to WWE from 2017 to 2019 in a part-time role. He opted not to renew his contract with WWE in 2019, leading to his arrival in AEW.

Since the inception of AEW in 2019, Ross has been the lead play-by-play man, and he has most often been flanked by Excalibur and Tony Schiavone.

JR will be back in his familiar seat Wednesday for a significant episode of Dynamite that will feature Thunder Rosa vs. Jade Cargill in the semifinals of the TBS Championship tournament and the AEW in-ring debut of Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly as a team when they face Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor and Trent.