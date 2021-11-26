Jim Ross Announces He Will Take Leave of Absence from AEW for Skin Cancer Treatment

Jim Ross Announces He Will Take Leave of Absence from AEW for Skin Cancer TreatmentNovember 26, 2021
All Elite Wrestling announcer Jim Ross announced he will take a brief break from the broadcast booth while he undergoes radiation treatment for skin cancer.
The 69-year-old said he's looking to return for the Dec. 29 edition of AEW Dynamite:
Due to my skin cancer care totaling 22 radiation treatments starting Monday, I will hopefully return to the announce desk on December 29 in Jacksonville.<br><br> <a href="https://twitter.com/TonyKhan?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TonyKhan</a> supports me on this strategy which has been a blessing. <br><br>My thanks for all your support. 🙏🤠
AEW CEO Tony Khan offered his support for Ross:
JR, everyone here at <a href="https://twitter.com/AEW?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AEW</a> wishes you the best. I think it’s a great gameplan you’ve got, we look forward to your return to commentary, hopefully in your new hometown Jacksonville FL <a href="https://twitter.com/dailysplace?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@dailysplace</a> at New Year’s Smash at the end of December! We want you to kick the cancer’s ass, JR! <a href="https://t.co/dqUvpfNgkt">https://t.co/dqUvpfNgkt</a>
Ross first announced his cancer diagnosis in October. On his podcast, Grilling JR (via Wrestling Inc's Marco Rovere), he acknowledged his upcoming treatments could interfere with his usual duties on Dynamite.
Ross is one of the greatest announcers in wrestling history and was the voice behind some of the biggest moments during WWE's Attitude Era. His single greatest call might be Mankind's fall from the top of the Hell in a Cell structure.
Ross and WWE parted ways in 2013, and he went on to serve as an English-language announcer for New Japan Pro-Wrestling. He returned to WWE in 2017 but was only used sparingly as an announcer.
Ross left the company for good in March 2019 and quickly signed a deal with AEW ahead of its full launch in October 2019.
Since then, Ross has typically worked in a three-man booth alongside Tony Schiavone and Excalibur.