Diego Maradona's Brother Hugo Dies at Age 52

Ivan Romano/Getty Images

The younger brother of legendary Argentine footballer Diego Maradona, Hugo Maradona, died on Tuesday of a heart attack in his Naples home. He was 52.

His death came a little over a year after Diego Maradona died at the age of 60 from cardiac arrest.

Hugo Maradona's professional football career took him to Italy, Austria, Spain, Argentina and Japan, playing for clubs like Napoli, where he briefly joined his older brother, Ascoli and Rayo Vallecano.

"The thoughts of club president Aurelio De Laurentiis, vice president Edoardo De Laurentiis, officials, coaching staff, the players and the whole SSC Napoli family are with the Maradona family after the sad passing of Hugo," Napoli said in a statement.

After his playing career Hugo Maradona coached for a number of youth academies.

He had also considered a political career. According to Chris Pleasance of the Daily Mail, Hugo Maradona "recently considered a run for public office as councillor for centre-right [Naples] mayoral candidate Catello Maresca, but withdrew from the lists before the left ultimately won."

"Bacoli clings to the pain of the Maradona family, for the death of dear Hugo. I hug his wife, Paola," Bacoli municipality mayor Josi Della Ragione said in a statement. "I had the honor and the pleasure of celebrating his wedding. It was an exciting and happy day. I will remember Hugo's simplicity. ... He was always among the people, and he had become a son of the Phlegraean community. May he rest in peace."