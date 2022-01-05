Mandy Rose Defeats Raquel Gonzalez, Cora Jade; Retains Women's Title on WWE NXT

Photo credit: WWE.com

Mandy Rose defeated Raquel Gonzalez and Cora Jade in a Triple Threat match to retain the NXT Women's Championship at NXT New Year's Evil on Tuesday night.

Rose reversed a Jade pin attempt for one of her own to retain the title.

Notable spots included Gonzalez hitting a double Samoan Drop on Rose and Jade:

Jade took to the air to get on the offensive, but Gonzalez's power at times was too much to overcome:

In the end, Rose was able to keep the belt.

Since beating Gonzalez for the NXT Women's Championship at Halloween Havoc in October with help from Dakota Kai, Rose has been a marked woman with a massive target on her back.

The leader of Toxic Attraction has done plenty of talking since that win, but leading up to New Year's Evil, she hadn't enjoyed much in the way of in-ring results.

Mandy was upset by Jade in a non-title match in November, and she was later part of the losing team at NXT WarGames.

At that event, Rose teamed with Toxic Attraction stablemates Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, as well as Kai, against the team of Gonzalez, Jade, Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray.

Jade was a breakout star in that match, as she completed a remarkable dive off the top of the cage and later scored the winning pinfall for her team despite injuring herself on the high-risk move.

With Jade owning a singles win and a WarGames win over Rose, she firmly established herself as a contender for the NXT Women's Championship; however, she wasn't alone.

Given the manner in which Gonzalez lost the title to Rose, she felt she deserved another opportunity, and she was granted it after beating Kai in a hard-hitting street fight recently.

Rose found herself in a difficult position at New Year's Evil against two of the top women in NXT, although she did have the benefit of Dolin and Jayne potentially getting involved.

Despite the odds being stacked against her, Rose prevailed and continues to reign atop the NXT women's division.

