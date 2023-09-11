Austin Ekeler's Status 'to Be Determined' After Ankle Injury, Chargers HC Says

Harry How/Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley told reporters running back Austin Ekeler suffered an ankle injury and that it is "to be determined" whether he will participate in Wednesday's practice.

Ekeler, 28, avoided serious injury in 2021, missing just one game after being placed on the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list in late December. He was excellent when healthy, rushing for 911 yards and 12 touchdowns while adding 70 receptions for 647 yards and eight scores.

He didn't miss a game in 2022 either, putting up 1,637 yards from scrimmage and 18 scores.

The speedy running back has emerged as one of the most dangerous weapons in football and a focal point of the Chargers offense for quarterback Justin Herbert, alongside the wide receiver duo of Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.

Ekeler had his breakout in the 2018 season, posting 958 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns. He followed that up with an even better 2019 campaign, posting 92 receptions for 993 yards and eight scores to go along with 557 yards on the ground and three touchdowns.

Lower-leg injuries cost him six games in 2020, but he still posted 933 yards from scrimmage and three scores.

There was a question as to whether he would return to L.A. this season, as the team gave him permission to seek a trade amid a contract dispute. The two sides ultimately agreed to a reworked deal that added incentives to his deal, however.

The Chargers have a solid backup in place in Joshua Kelley. But missing Ekeler for any period of time would be a major blow for a Chargers team looking for another playoff berth this season.