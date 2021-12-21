Former USC QB Kedon Slovis Reportedly Transferring to Pitt; Threw 58 TDs in 3 Seasons

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Former USC quarterback Kedon Slovis announced in an article for The Players' Tribune Tuesday that he is transferring to Pittsburgh.

"USC will always be a special place to me," he wrote. "But now it’s time for me to start a new chapter. For my next two years of eligibility, I’ll be playing quarterback at the University of Pittsburgh."

Head coach Pat Narduzzi welcomed Slovis to the team on Twitter:

Slovis cited the chance to play with Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison as one of the reasons he made the switch:

"I was so excited when Coach Narduzzi called, because I knew that Pitt and this program were the right fit for me to keep developing into the best leader I can be. I’m ready to win now—and talking to the players who are returning, and seeing how hungry they are for next season, that got me pumped. They have a lot of talented players coming back. And, man ... getting to throw the ball to the guy who just won the Biletnikoff?? That’s something you don't pass up. The culture and identity that Coach Narduzzi has created is everything I want to be a part of."

He'll be attempting to replace Kenny Pickett, the Heisman finalist who threw for 4,319 yards, 42 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season while adding 241 yards and five scores on the ground. He led the Panthers to an ACC title this year before declaring for the NFL draft, foregoing the chance to face Michigan State in the Peach Bowl.

While Pickett was one of the best players in college football this season, Slovis saw his career at USC take a different trajectory. After making a splash with the Trojans as a freshman in 2019, throwing for 3,502 yards, 30 scores and nine interceptions, injuries and the emergence of Jaxson Dart this season limited him over the past two campaigns.

He went 16-10 overall as USC's starter.

"Whether it's injuries, or having to navigate a season with COVID and so many unknowns... some things you just don't plan for," Slovis wrote. "And everything didn't go as I planned during the rest of my time at USC. There were obstacles, for sure, and we didn't win all the games we wanted to. But that didn’t stop me from giving all that I had to this team over these last three years."

Add in the fear in Norman that star freshman Caleb Williams could follow Lincoln Riley west to USC, and it wasn't a huge shock that Slovis is transferring. It's a big addition for Pitt, which will look to build on its successful 2021 campaign, while Dart remains the presumed starter going forward for the Trojans.