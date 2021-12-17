Guardians Minor League Catcher Andres Melendez Dies at Age 20

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Andres Melendez, a minor league catcher for the Cleveland Guardians, died on Thursday at the age of 20.

The team issued a statement about Melendez's death:

No cause of death has been given at this time.

Right-handed pitcher Josh Wolf, who played with Melendez for the Lynchburg Hillcats last season, tweeted out a message in memory of his teammate:

Melendez began his professional baseball career in the Milwaukee Brewers organization. He signed with the team as an international free agent in July 2017. The Venezuelan played 80 games with Milwaukee's rookie ball affiliates from 2018-19.

Cleveland acquired Melendez on Nov. 20, 2019 for second baseman Mark Mathias.

In 73 games with Cleveland's Low-A East affiliate last season, Melendez posted a .247/.367/.431 slash line with eight homers and 46 RBI.