Clint Frazier Details Concussions with Yankees, Says He Was Fighting for His Life

AP Photo/Kathy Willens

Clint Frazier never quite lived up to expectations during his five seasons with the New York Yankees, and he recently opened up about some of the struggles he faced that stemmed from concussion symptoms that impacted his mental health.

Frazier appeared on the Short Porch podcast (h/t Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News) and said he was "fighting for my life" at times with the Yankees.

He first started experiencing concussion symptoms after hitting the wall in spring 2018, a major reason he played just 15 games that year.

"I was severely symptomatic with some of these past issues that I was having," he said. "I was like, 'We gotta pick the pace up. I need help. I need serious f--kin' help.'"

Frazier played 69 games in 2019, 39 games in 2020 and 66 games in 2021.

"I showed up to spring training and started to feel better, and then it kind of, like, came back, because I had an instance where I bumped the wall again," he said while revealing the Yankees weren't always fully aware of the severity of his symptoms because he didn't tell them. "I went into the whole season feeling that exact way."

The 27-year-old last appeared in a game on June 30 when he exited with what were deemed to be vertigo-like symptoms. He underwent a number of tests and eventually ended his season when he exited a minor league game in August.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Frazier will look to bounce back with the Chicago Cubs after he agreed to a one-year contract with the National League Central club in November prior to the league's lockout.

He slashed just .186/.317/.317 with five home runs and 15 RBI in limited action last season and will suit up for a National League team for the first time in his career. Chicago also agreed to deals with Marcus Stroman and Yan Gomes while claiming Wade Miley off waivers as it turns its attention toward improving on a 71-91 season in 2021.