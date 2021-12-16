Neymar Reaches Contract to Stream Content Exclusively with Facebook Gaming

AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar announced he is joining Facebook Gaming as an exclusive streamer of content.

Neymar's first live stream with Facebook will begin at 2 p.m. ET Friday.

“I’m very happy to partner with Facebook Gaming on my livestreams!” Neymar said in a statement. “The gaming world has always been one of my greatest passions after football, and I can barely wait to hang out and have fun with everyone who also shares this passion.”

Neymar has over 254 million followers on Facebook and Instagram, making him one of the most popular people in the world on both platforms.

The announcement says Neymar plans to stream multiple times per month and will do so with another content creator one time per month.

Facebook has been working on expanding its foothold in the streaming space in recent years as a competitor to services like Twitch.

Neymar is also set to debut a Netflix documentary, Neymar: The Perfect Chaos, in January 2022. The film is produced by LeBron James' SpringHill Co.