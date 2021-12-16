Junior College Signing Day 2021: Top Recruit Commitments and Reaction

AP Photo/Sean Rayford

National Signing Day went down on Wednesday, and No. 1 overall prospect Travis Hunter's decision to flip from Florida State to the Deion Sanders-lead Jackson State program served as the day's headline.

However, a host of junior college football stars have made decisions on moves to Division I-FBS.

In that realm, the SEC cleaned up big time with Auburn and Mississippi State notably getting numerous talents on 247Sports' composite list of the top JUCO players in this year's class.

Here's a look at everyone on the list who committed in the past week alongside notes on some top-10 players.

247Sports Composite Rankings

Keionte Scott, CB, Auburn, No. 3: Snow College (La Mesa, CA)

Percy Lewis, OT, Miss. St, No. 5: Mississippi Gulf Coast C.C. (Sallis, MS)

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Moses Alexander, CB, Houston, No. 6: Kilgore J.C. (Galveston, TX)

Marquise Gilbert, S, Auburn, No. 7: Hutchinson C.C. (Palm Coast, FL)

Zahquan Frazier, S, Kentucky, No. 10: Coffeyville C.C. (Cedartown, GA)

DeCarlos Nicholson, CB, Miss. St, No. 11: Mississippi Gulf Coast C.C. (Petal, MS)

Deven Wright, Edge, Boise St., No. 19: Mississippi Gulf Coast C.C. (Southaven, MS)

Isaiah Adams, OT, Illinois, No. 20: Garden City C.C. (Canada, CANA)

Cameron Camper, WR, Indiana, No. 24: Trinity Valley C.C. (Lancaster, TX)

Marques McLaurin, S, West Virginia, No. 25: Jones College (Collins, MS)

Xavier Benson, Oklahoma State, LB, No. 27: Tyler J.C. (Texarkana, TX)

Deshon Singleton, Nebraska, S, No. 28: Hutchinson C.C. (Greensburg, LA)

Jae'vien Gill, UAB, DL, No. 29: Mississippi Gulf Coast C.C. (Philadelphia, MS)

Nadame Tucker, Edge, Houston, No. 30: Hutchinson C.C. (New York, NY)

James Neal, OT, Iowa State, No. 36: Independence C.C. (Independence, KS)

Dylan Hall, DL, Arizona State, No. 38: Antelope Valley College (Lancaster, CA)

Kobe Savage, S, Kansas State, No. 41: Tyler J.C. (Paris, TX)

Demeco Roland, DL, Southern Miss, No. 45: Hutchinson C.C. (Broken Arrow, OK)

Davion Carter, OL, Memphis, No. 47: Northwest Mississippi C.C. (Pearl, MS)

Mason Starling, WR, Cal, No. 48: College of San Mateo (Seattle, WA)

Rykem Laney, WR, Georgia State, No. 50: Hutchinson C.C. (Spartanburg, SC)

Anthony Landphere, TE, Memphis, No. 51: College of San Mateo (San Mateo, CA)

Nathaniel Trzpuc, OL, UAB, No. 52: Coffeyville C.C. (Phenix City, AL)

Jordan Huff, S, East Carolina, No. 53: Hutchinson C.C. (Madison, GA)

Chace Davis, DL, UTSA, No. 57: East Los Angeles College (Whittier, CA)

Jayson Littlejohn, TE, UCF, No. 59: College of the Sequoias (Hanford, CA)

Sam Lockett, S, Washington St., No. 61: City College of San Francisco (Spokane, WA)

Maximus McCree, OT, Maryland, No. 62: Iowa Central C.C. (Grandview, MO)

Keionte Scott, CB, Auburn, No. 3: Snow College (La Mesa, CA)

The top-ranked cornerback in the JUCO class is headed to Auburn.

Scott received 27 offers and made visits to Auburn, Arizona, BYU, Oregon and Tennessee. In the end, Scott chose to head to the Tigers, who are coming off a 6-6 campaign in head coach Bryan Harsin's first season.

Andrew Ivins of 247Sports projected Scott to be a starter for a Power Five conference team and called him a "seasoned cornerback with quick feet, loose hips and strong instincts."

"Will need to adjust to the speed of FBS football," Scott wrote, "but should challenge for playing time right away and eventually emerge as a starter in a Power 5 conference."

Scott also ran track in high school and helped propel Snow College to the NJCAA National Championship Game during his time there.

Percy Lewis, OT, Miss. St, No. 5: Mississippi Gulf Coast C.C. (Sallis, MS)

Three of the top five prospects were offensive tackles, with Percy Lewis rounding out that group.

The former Mississippi Gulf Coast CC star chose to stay in-state and play for the Bulldogs, who went 4-4 in the SEC and 7-5 overall this year.

Lewis, who had 11 offers, also made visits to Missouri, Ole Miss, Oregon and TCU.

247Sports' Chris Singletary predicted that he would be a future Power Five starter and a "very good athlete for his size" at 380 pounds.

"This road grader type tackle should be a starter early in his career with the ability to play in the NFL," Singletary wrote.

Lewis played tight end and defensive tackle in high school.

Moses Alexander, CB, Houston, No. 6: Kilgore J.C. (Galveston, TX)

Houston, Missouri and Utah all took in visits from one of the top cornerbacks in the class in Moses Alexander, and the Kilgore JC star chose to stay in-state and play for Houston.

The 6'2", 190-pound defensive back could make an instant impact for a Cougars team that went 8-0 in the American Athletic Conference and 11-2 overall, losing to Cincinnati in the conference title game.

Houston is in a great spot right now, and adding players like Alexander will only keep the team strong.

Marquise Gilbert, S, Auburn, No. 7: Hutchinson C.C. (Palm Coast, FL)

Defensive backs dotted the top 10, and Auburn continued to improve its secondary by adding Marquise Gilbert.

The productive safety had 12 tackles, five pass breakups and two interceptions in seven games during Hutchinson CC's 2021 spring season. That certainly opened the eyes of recruiters, and he ended up with 26 offers.

Gilbert made visits to Colorado, Florida State and Tennessee before settling on Auburn, which did quite well for itself on the JUCO trail this year.

Zahquan Frazier, S, Kentucky, No. 10: Coffeyville C.C. (Cedartown, GA)

Frazier had some competition for his services, with 31 offers and three visits. Pac-12 champion Utah and undefeated and Conference USA champion UTSA both took in visits from Frazier, who chose to go to the SEC and play ball for Kentucky.

UK is coming off a stellar 9-3 season that will end with a Citrus Bowl appearance against Iowa. This is a program on the rise, and Frazier could help the Wildcats keep it that way.

247Sports is a big fan of Kentucky's work, ranking the Wildcats' class of 2022 11th in the nation (fourth in the SEC).