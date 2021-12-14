Mike Norvell, FSU Agree to 1-Year Contract Extension Through 2026

James Gilbert/Getty Images

Florida State announced that it has verbally agreed to a one-year contract extension with head football coach Mike Norvell, whose deal will now run through the 2026 season.

Norvell has coached FSU for two seasons, amassing an 8-13 (6-10 ACC) record along the way.

The Seminoles had an up-and-down 2021 campaign that included a near-upset over No. 5 Notre Dame on the road to start the year. FSU also scored wins over North Carolina and Miami.

On the flip side, the Tallahassee university also lost a last-second heartbreaker to FCS Jacksonville State, which finished its season 5-6.

However, FSU clearly improved as the year went on, finishing 5-3 in its final eight games after starting 0-4.

Norvell's original contract in 2019 was for $26.5 million over six years, per Chris Nee of Noles247.

The 40-year-old is overseeing a big rebuild at Florida State amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Texas native faced significant difficulties in his first year as head coach.

Per Nee, FSU only got three spring practices in during the 2020 offseason before COVID-19 shut down operations. In addition, Norvell oversaw the nation's youngest team with first- or second-year players constituting 75 percent of the roster.

Norvell had great success at Memphis before taking the FSU job, going 38-16 in four years there. The 2019 Memphis team went 12-2 and made a Cotton Bowl appearance.

Florida State will look to get 2022 off to a good start on Aug. 27 when it hosts Duquesne.